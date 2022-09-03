Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,598 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $61,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

