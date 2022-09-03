Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $61,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.8 %

OZK opened at $40.18 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

