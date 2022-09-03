BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $65,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BankUnited Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

