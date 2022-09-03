Barclays Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

