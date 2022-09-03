Barclays Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $60.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PVH by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

