Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,838 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $108,028,000 after buying an additional 2,410,992 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,022,420 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.90 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

