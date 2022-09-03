Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up to $36.77

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $38.37. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

