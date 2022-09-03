BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $54.89

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.89, but opened at $50.48. BHP Group shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 107,664 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

