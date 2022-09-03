BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 351.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.