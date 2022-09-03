Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $15.81 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.37%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

