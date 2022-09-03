BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.