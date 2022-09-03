BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 874,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.51.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

