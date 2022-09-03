BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.09. BRF shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 36,164 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.79.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
