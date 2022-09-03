BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.09. BRF shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 36,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 137,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

