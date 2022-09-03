Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

