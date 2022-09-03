BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 243,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,999 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

