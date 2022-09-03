Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Susquehanna currently has a $680.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.88. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

