Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.6% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.09 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

