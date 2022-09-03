Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.33. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

