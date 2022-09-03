Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,264 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

BTI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.