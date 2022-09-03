Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,292 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $92.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

