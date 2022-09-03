Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 33,050 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,722 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

