Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.39 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

