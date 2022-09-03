Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

