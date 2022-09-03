Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEGD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS HEGD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

