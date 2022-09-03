Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTMC opened at $32.13 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.