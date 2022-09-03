Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1,507.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $249.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.92 and a 200 day moving average of $291.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $485.43.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

