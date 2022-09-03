Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $199.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.