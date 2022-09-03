Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ROBT opened at $36.95 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

