Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $64.01 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

