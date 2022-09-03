Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,532 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.40 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

