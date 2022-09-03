Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Etsy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,990 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Etsy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.