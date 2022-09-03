Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

