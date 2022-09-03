Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,490 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

PHO stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

