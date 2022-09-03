Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $467.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $567.67. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.