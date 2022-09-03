Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,125 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.