Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

