Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 26,430 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

