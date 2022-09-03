Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 68,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

