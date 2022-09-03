Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

