Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

