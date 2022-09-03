CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.49. CareMax shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2,838 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
CareMax Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $575.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06.
Institutional Trading of CareMax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
