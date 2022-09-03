CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.49. CareMax shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2,838 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $575.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

