Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,076,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

