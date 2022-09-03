Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $90.05 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

