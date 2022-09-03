Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $5,846,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $4,793,000.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Centennial Resource Development Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 4.90.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
See Also
