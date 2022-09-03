CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CNP stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

