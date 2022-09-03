Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $61,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $214.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

