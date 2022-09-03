CIBC Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

