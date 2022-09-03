Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.37.

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

Ciena stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 191,410 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 343,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

