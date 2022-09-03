Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.37.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Ciena by 919.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 8.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.