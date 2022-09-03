Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.37.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

